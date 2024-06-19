Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen after lawmakers' confirmation

Recommended articles
The ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 19, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, under heavy security.
As reported by Channels TV, the first group of 11 chairmen took their oaths of office.
This event occurred a day after Governor Fubara submitted the list of nominees to the state House of Assembly, headed by factional Speaker Victor Jumbo.
The lawmakers had called the nominees for screening starting at 8 am on Wednesday, June 19.
List of inaugurated caretaker chairmen
1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji
11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri
12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip
22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike