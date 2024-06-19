ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen after lawmakers' confirmation

Segun Adeyemi

The new caretaker chairmen were screened by the Rivers State House of Assembly at 8 am on Wednesday, June 19.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 19, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, under heavy security.

As reported by Channels TV, the first group of 11 chairmen took their oaths of office.

This event occurred a day after Governor Fubara submitted the list of nominees to the state House of Assembly, headed by factional Speaker Victor Jumbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmakers had called the nominees for screening starting at 8 am on Wednesday, June 19.

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

North Korea ‘fully supports’ Russia on Ukraine - Kim tells Putin

North Korea ‘fully supports’ Russia on Ukraine - Kim tells Putin

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Kwankwaso accuses FG of instigating Kano Emirate crisis

Kwankwaso accuses FG of instigating Kano Emirate crisis

Fubara tipped for Nobel Peace Prize over LG chairman saga

Fubara tipped for Nobel Peace Prize over LG chairman saga

Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen after lawmakers' confirmation

Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen after lawmakers' confirmation

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Lagos Govt urges schools to enforce hygiene as cholera outbreak claims 15 lives

Lagos Govt urges schools to enforce hygiene as cholera outbreak claims 15 lives

Fubara told to charge ousted council bosses with treason

Fubara told to charge ousted council bosses with treason

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Godswill Akpabio and Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook/X]

Akpabio: Claims of 2027 presidential ambitions with El-Rufai are misleading