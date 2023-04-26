The sports category has moved to a new website.
Reps-elect commence nationwide campaign for Betara

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the solidarity tour which kicks off from the South- East will take the delegation to the South-South and the South-West.

Muktar Betara (DailyPost)
In a statement issued after unveiling the campaign itinerary, the leader of the group, Rep. Ismail Dabo, (APC-Bauchi) said that the idea was to create awareness for the man they believed would properly pilot the affairs of the house.

Dabo said that the delegation was also working across all the geo-political zones in North where Betara enjoyed unflinching support.

He said that the membership of the group was drawn from across party lines, urging other members-elect to join the moving train.

“We are members-elect from different political parties and irrespective of our party affiliation we have resolved to support Rep. Muktar Betara to be the next speaker.

“Betara who is Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, has proved to the world that he is capable of leading the more than 300 lawmakers in the house.

“As you know, we do not want a bully as a leader in the 10th House of Representatives and that is why he is our anointed candidate and we chose to begin awareness from Enugu,” he said.

A house member, who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity, said that the tour in support of Betara was encouraging and promising.

According to him, so far the group been able to gather all members-elect and will cover virtually all the states across the country.

The lawmaker said that the outpour of support was overwhelming, saying that it was a worthwhile venture and a win-win for all members-elect, irrespective of their political affiliation, tribe or religion.

“Without mincing words, the solidarity being enjoyed by Betara is unprecedented and I think it’s even good for the President-elect and the APC to see such lawmaker like Betara to express interest for the position of the speaker.

“Betara does not only enjoy the support of the APC members-elect but more importantly the members of the opposition parties are very supportive and ready to go along with him,” he said.

The legislator said that the initiative was in a bid to pave a way for a progressive parliament and a country that all Nigerians will be proud of now and in future.

News Agency Of Nigeria

