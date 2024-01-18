Reps urge Trade ministry to refund ₦75bn COVID-19 funds, demands accountability appearance

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Bassey Akiba (LP-Cross River) at a public hearing on COVID-19 funds on Thursday in Abuja. Moving the motion, Akiba said that the committee had written to the ministry three times to appear and account for the funds but they had failed to reply.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, have been given the opportunity to appear and explain the usage and application of the sum of ₦75 billion and up and up till now, they have refused to appear.

“It therefore means that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment does not have any explanation as to how this money was used.

“On this basis, I move using the relevant section of the financial regulations, that this ministry be asked to refund the sum of ₦75 billion to government,” he said.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) said that the activities of the committee is backed by the Constitution, Standing Rules of the House and other relevant laws. He explained that the motion affects all the Permanent Secretaries that served in the ministry since 2019.

The committee also resolved that the Federal Ministry of Health should also refund the sum of ₦10 billion to government coffers. The amount which was earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine production is yet to be utilised by the health ministry. The committee gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency to submit documents to back its expenditure of over ₦12 billion COVID-19 intervention funds.