Rep. Gagdi faults verbal attacks on Lalong over 2023 presidential election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) has faulted verbal attacks on former Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau by Mr Dasuki Nakande over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Simon Lalong and Yusuf Gagdi


He said that contrary to insinuations, the All Progressives Congress(APC) lost the election in the state because of some primordial sentiment. Gagdi said however, that the sentiment could not stop President Bola Tinubu from winning the election against former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

He said Lalong held Nakande in high regards, adding that the former governor had always had genuine love and concern for him and such must be respected and must desist from further attack. Lalong was the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Nakande, a former member of APC defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after Lalong was named as the APC Presidential Campaign Director-General. The lawmaker said that since Nakande defected to the PDP it behooved on him to maintain silence on APC and how Tinubu should form his cabinet.

As someone who left APC to PDP shortly before the 2023 general elections, it is does not augur well for him to delve into the affairs of a party he wished had lost at the poll,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

