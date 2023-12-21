Pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers insist they won’t return to PDP

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, George said there is no going back for the 27 lawmakers, adding that they joined the APC to work with President Bola Tinubu.

“We have crossed that Rubicon. We have moved to the APC. We voted for the President, if we find Mr President worthy of our votes then I think we should find him worthy of our support.

“We have moved over to join his Renewed Hope Agenda to work hands in gloves with him to ensure that the expectations of Nigerians are fulfilled. So, we have moved to the APC and we are working with the President, we have crossed that Rubicon and there is no going back for us,” he said.

Contrary to the claim that Governor Siminalayi Fubara didn’t sign the eight-point resolution at the Presidential Villa on Monday, December 18, 2023, George, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Information said the governor signed and even gave a speech after signing the document.

Narrating how Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike resolved their conflict at the meeting with the President, George said, “The President gave both parties the option of controverting or agreeing. So each item was deliberated upon. So, for item one, they would ask, do you agree, then people would respond ‘yes I agree’, or ‘no I don’t agree’. Same for other items until the items were exhausted.

“At the end of all the deliberations, parties were asked to come up and append their signatures to that document. Then Mr President said, ‘do I have your approval to release this document to the press?’ Everybody echoed yes, so everybody signed the document and then we moved forward.

“The governor was there, the governor signed, the governor made a speech after the meeting that he was committed to the agreement. Mr Speaker (Martins Amaewhule) also made a speech and committed to accepting all the terms of the agreement and committing to work with that document.”

