Prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, APC USA tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC youth leader said the aim of the adjustments on taxation was to engender a wholesome fiscal environment for the country and eliminate anti-business barriers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
Oyakhilome Bello, National Youth Leader of the chapter, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bello, who was reacting to the current hardships being faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy with its attendant increase in petrol pump price, said government was all about the people.

According to him, there is need for the Federal Government to dialogue with critical stakeholders exhaustively before implementing certain policies.

“Government is all about making life better and easier for the people by catering for their interests and needs, the Tinubu administration must therefore, listen to Nigerians.

“We must listen to the cry of the people, especially with regards to the pains they are currently going through following the removal of fuel subsidy and the increase in the price of petroleum products.

“The situation has caused Nigerians untold hardship with prices of foodstuffs and transportation gone high. Government can’t exist in isolation.

“Constant dialogue between government and critical stakeholders is required to carry Nigerians along and to get their support for policies before implementation,” Bello said.

He recalled that Tinubu promised Nigerians during the campaigns that their welfare and security would be topmost in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bello said that the promise should be kept if the APC and Tinubu must gain the confidence of Nigerians, especially as his administration was still new in office.

The youth leader said that the Tinubu-administration could not afford to be seen in bad light by Nigerians,just because of its policies.

He, however, noted that a number of decisions taken so far by the president showed his genuine commitment to leading the country in the right direction.

Bello said plans were already underway to introduce palliatives and that Nigerians should be assured that, as a listening president, the Tinubu administration would do well for the country.

He expressed optimism that, like he did with other policies, Tinubu would continue to make adjustments where necessary to lessen the burden of government policies on the citizenry.

He recalled that Tinubu reversed certain decisions on taxation after listening to complaints from the business community and stakeholders about burdensome taxes, particularly multiple taxes being imposed on them.

“This necessitated the signing of four Executive Orders cancelling some classes of taxes, while suspending the implementation dates of others.

“In addition, Tinubu has also set up a Tax Reform and Fiscal Policy Committee,” Bello said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

