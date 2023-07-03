Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

They have been summoned to present their defence in response to the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, which challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

What happened in court today?

The INEC, being the first party to appear, took the initiative by presenting three witnesses in support of the Labour Party's petition. Regrettably, the primary defence witness scheduled for this morning could not attend due to urgent personal matters. This information was conveyed by Abubakar Mahmoud, the Counsel representing INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the unavailability of the witness, Mahmoud requested an adjournment of the case until tomorrow, July 4th. Notably, the counsels for the Labour Party, Levi Uzoukwu, the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, and Bola Tinubu, Wole Olanikpekun, did not oppose this request.