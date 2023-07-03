ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Ima Elijah

INEC's primary witness scheduled for this morning failed to be present due to urgent personal matters.

Commencement of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court sitting [NGCourtofAppeal Twitter]
Commencement of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court sitting [NGCourtofAppeal Twitter]

Recommended articles

They have been summoned to present their defence in response to the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, which challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The INEC, being the first party to appear, took the initiative by presenting three witnesses in support of the Labour Party's petition. Regrettably, the primary defence witness scheduled for this morning could not attend due to urgent personal matters. This information was conveyed by Abubakar Mahmoud, the Counsel representing INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the unavailability of the witness, Mahmoud requested an adjournment of the case until tomorrow, July 4th. Notably, the counsels for the Labour Party, Levi Uzoukwu, the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, and Bola Tinubu, Wole Olanikpekun, did not oppose this request.

Consequently, the court adjourned its session, and it is set to reconvene at 2 pm to allow the defence to commence its presentation in response to the PDP's petition.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

'Our ₦3 million scholarship remains if our investigation provides otherwise' - Innoson speaks on UTME score

'Our ₦3 million scholarship remains if our investigation provides otherwise' - Innoson speaks on UTME score

APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel to ease Hajj operations

Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel to ease Hajj operations

Gombe SEMA cautions against dumping wastes in drainages

Gombe SEMA cautions against dumping wastes in drainages

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Muhammadu Buhari presiding over his government's last FEC. [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges