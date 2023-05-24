President Buhari's daughter hails 'silent achiever' father

Hanan took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to share a photo of her father, referring to him as a "silent achiever."

As President Buhari enters the final week of his second term in office, he has been actively inaugurating various projects across the country.

On Monday, May 22, he attended the Fleet Review held at the Naval Dockyard Limited in Victoria Island, Lagos, where he assessed the Presidential Fleet. It was during this event that Hanan captured a photograph of her father.

Buhari supports women inclusion in government

President Buhari's commitment to supporting women's inclusion in politics and governance remains one of his notable achievements.

Initially, Kemi Adeosun was appointed as the Minister of Finance. However, due to qualification issues that were not adequately clarified, Adeosun stepped aside. President Buhari then elevated another woman, Zainab Ahmed, to fill the position.

Defending his choice, President Buhari stated, "I made sure I gave the Ministry of Finance to a lady to exploit the cultural behavior of all Nigerians: once ladies are in charge, people feel too big to go to ladies. So, I am sure peace will be allowed in the Ministry of Finance where people will go and lobby for their contracts to be paid and so on."

In addition to this significant appointment, President Buhari has made several other notable female appointments that have provided women with a prominent presence in the political sector.

Just last week, he approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the first female Accountant General of the Federation (AGF). Furthermore, last year, he appointed Antonia Taiye Simbine as the director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), marking the first time a woman held that position.