Political opportunist - Labour Party reacts to Doyin Okupe's resignation

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, asserted on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, that there is no room for political opportunists within the party.

Okupe officially announced his departure from the opposition party through a letter on Monday, January 08, citing "ideological grounds" as the basis for his decision.

In the statement, Ifoh expressed that Okupe's exit was not unexpected, highlighting his history of switching political affiliations.

"The leadership of the Labour Party, like most Nigerians, read in the social media the purported resignation of the former Director-General of our Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe, from the Labour Party.

"His exit from the Labour Party is not in any way surprising to us. In a true character of traditional politicians who move from one place to another, he was in PDP, from PDP to APC and then Labour Party, and we won't be surprised if he goes back to his vomit and embraces either APC or PDP all over again. It is all about where food is ready."

Ifoh stated the Labour Party's commitment to ideology, specifying that it upholds equal opportunity and social justice.

He stressed that the party is not a suitable platform for individuals like Doyin Okupe, stating, "Labour Party is an ideological party, it has a clear-cut ideology which supports equal opportunity and social justice. It is specifically not a place for people like Doyin Okupe. Our system in the Labour Party does not support political opportunists."

Questioning Okupe's commitment, Ifoh asked, "Had the Labour Party been declared the winner of the presidential election, would Okupe have remained with the party or jumped ship in adherence to his ideological leaning?"

Reflecting on Okupe's role during the 2023 electoral campaign, Ifoh remarked, "We must recall that Okupe was forced to abdicate office halfway into the campaign because of the baggage he came with from the other party where he served. The courts whipped him into early political menopause, so he really didn't contribute much to the Labour Party's success in the 2023 electoral voyage; however, we are glad he acknowledged that we offered him shelter."