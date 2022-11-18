Political elite in Southeast support Tinubu, ask him to address Igbo maginalisation

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has urged Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to address the marginalisation and discrimination of the South East in the country.

Umahi while speaking on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during a town hall meeting attended by Tinubu and political elite from the region in Owerri, Imo State capital, said the region has continued to be shortchanged since the end of the civil war.

“As we welcome and align ourselves with you, it is important that we urge you to address this issue as by the grace of God you become the next president of this country. There are certain positions that have continued to elude Ndigbo since the end of the civil war. It is our hope that your presidency will address this issue when you emerge as the next president of this country by the grace of God,”, the governor said.

Also speaking at the townhall, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said the people of the southeast have made up their minds to work with Tinubu and make him the next president of the country.

To demonstrate the region’s support for Tinubu, the governor said a group of entrepreneurs from the southeast have levied themselves N500,000 each and realised over N1bn to support the presidential bid of Tinubu, The Punch reports.

On his part, a former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, described Tinubu as a “warrior who has won the fight before the war.”

Nkem Okeke, the former Vice Governor of Anambra State said he didn’t make any mistake joining the APC in 2021.

According to him, Tinubu would emerge the next president of the country.

In his response, Tinubu said his administration would bring progressive governance to Nigeria.

On Umahi’s request, Tinubu promised to end the issue of marginalisation and segregation against the south-east region.

“I will bring progressive governance; a forward looking governance, not to take us to yesterday. My government will support entrepreneurs and stop exploitation. We are thinkers and doers. We will encourage greater productions in Owerri and Aba, establish and modernise existing hubs throughout Nigeria”, he said.

“Outside Lagos, my administration will fight corruption, encourage local production and increase the production demands in the country. We will use Nigerian potentials to realise progress, industrialisation and electricity. The more we consume, the more we will produce.

“We will reduce stealing in governance. We will tackle insecurity in Nigeria. We will address the issue of marginalisation and segregation. Though tongues and languages may differ, but in brotherhood we stand. I believe in the unity of our country.