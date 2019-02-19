The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has also issued a stern warning to those planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections.

According to Daily Post, Adamu said the police will not allow thugs to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The Police boss said this on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, while speaking to journalists after a security briefing with President Buhari.

Buhari had earlier issued a stern warning to ballot box snatchers, saying they will pay with their lives.

The President revealed that he has instructed security agencies to deal ruthlessly with anyone who tries to cause trouble during the elections.

The Police IG also called on Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction.

“Today, members of the security community and intelligence community came and briefed Mr. President on the security situation in the country. We deliberated on the consequences and came up with the resolve to further provide adequate security within the country so that the electorates will come out and cast their votes without any fear of molestation.

“Every Nigerian is encouraged to come out on the election day and cast his or her vote without any fear of molestation. The security personnel are ready and prepared to protect everybody. Anybody that feels that he can come out and disrupt process should have a rethink because that situation will not be allowed. If you plan and allow yourself to be used as touts, whatever happens to you, you will take it.

“Ballot snatching, ballot buying, thuggery will never be allowed… anybody that is planning to snatch ballot boxes or planning to be used as a tout, will have himself or herself to blame on election day. So you better don’t allow yourself to be used," he added.

Hail Buhari

Also, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, while reacting to the various reactions trailing Buhari’s threat to ballot box snatchers, said Nigerians need to praise the president for issuing such a stern warning.

Shehu said voters have nothing to fear because Buhari takes the security of Nigerians seriously.