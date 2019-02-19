The Presidency has reacted to the threat issued to ballot box snatchers by President Buhari.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu says Nigerians should praise Buhari for issuing a strong warning to ballot box snatchers.

The President, while speaking at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, February 18, 2019, said those planning to snatch ballot boxes stand to lose their lives.

His statement has been condemned by members of the opposition and other Nigerians on social media.

Buhari loves Nigerians

According to Premium Times, Shehu said the President takes the security and well-being of Nigerians very seriously.

He said “Snatching ballot boxes often entails putting the lives of innocent Nigerians at risk.

“About 10 years ago, evidence was brought before an election tribunal from one of the states in North Central of the gruesome killing of 26 prospective voters by ballot box snatchers.

“Their modus operandi is well known. They storm election venues in commando style, overwhelm the law-enforcement agents and seize ballot boxes leaving a trail of death and injury.

“Anyone who dares to put the lives of innocent citizens at risk in their desperation to rig elections, must be prepared for the possibility of losing their own lives because our security agents will certainly not stand by, clap for them and watch them kill and maim.

“This sounds like members of the opposition, specifically the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who have perfected plans to rig the elections and to snatch ballot boxes. They can tell that President Buhari is not prepared to tolerate their antics this time around, and they are afraid. They have shown their intent.

“Let’s just have free and fair elections and no one need worry about anything.”

Tinubu defends Buhari

The national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu also said Buhari’s comment is not an endorsement of extra-judicial killing.

Tinubu described the President as a law abiding leader who will never order the killing of his people.