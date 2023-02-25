Details: According to SP Gambo Isah, spokesman for the Katsina police command, the suspects were carrying a number of electronic devices, laptop computers, and other tools when they were apprehended.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina
Katsina State police have detained 15 suspected party agents for allegedly plotting to tamper with the outcome of the presidential and national assembly elections scheduled for today, Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
SP Gambo, on the other hand, stated that additional investigation into the case is ongoing and that the findings will be made public in due course.
“We invited experts and they are doing their work on the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity,” SP Gambo said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory
PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa
INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA
2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs
Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi
Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina
Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe
INEC bans mobile phones, photographic devices in voting cubicle
Results of elections will be declared in record time - INEC
ADVERTISEMENT