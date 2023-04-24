Plateau’s governor-elect says transition committee critical to handover
He stated that the governor-elect would inaugurate the transition council on April 25.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abraham Yiljab, Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku-Okowa/Muftwang-Piyo Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau.
He stated that the governor-elect would inaugurate the transition council on April 25, and also formally dissolve the 200-member PDP Campaign Council in the state, headed by Chief Letep Dabang
Members of the campaign council served in the 19 campaign directorates of the PDP in the state.
Incumbent Gov. Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurated a 13-member central planning committee on April 3 for the handover and swearing of the incoming government.
The committee is expected to be joined by members nominated by the incoming government to ensure smooth transition on May 29.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng