Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has announced Sen. Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau) as Senate Minority Leader.

Simon-Mwadkwon, Senate Minority Leader

He also announced Sen. Oyewumi Olalere (PDP-Osun) as Deputy Minority Leader; Sen. Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia), Minority Whip, and Sen. Rufai Hanga (NNPP-Kano), as Deputy Minority Whip.

