Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed that the passion shown by the youth members of the movement has been a source of inspiration for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Obi's appreciation comes following a rally organised by his supporters in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The frontline presidential candidate added that he's buoyed by the unity of purpose displayed by his supporters behind the movement, which showed that they are determined to take back the country from bad governance.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, August 14, 2022, Obi said, “To the millions of young people in our country who have continued to advance the cause of our OBIdient Movement, I say Thank you.

“To our OBIdient Family in Calabar, Cross River State; your show of love and solidarity to the movement yesterday have added so much courage and greater zeal to our common mission.

“United together, we will take back our country from bad governance, and institute true and diligent leadership and sustainable development.

“It is our journey, and we will never labour in vain. Nigeria’s Democracy must survive. -PO”.

Pulse reported that the presidential candidate expressed his gratitude over the warm reception he was treated to at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).