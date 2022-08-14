RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said millions of young people in Nigeria have advanced the cause of the OBIdient movement.

56 support groups hold 1-million-man match for Obi in Nasarawa.
56 support groups hold 1-million-man match for Obi in Nasarawa.

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed that the passion shown by the youth members of the movement has been a source of inspiration for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Obi's appreciation comes following a rally organised by his supporters in Calabar, Cross River State, on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The frontline presidential candidate added that he's buoyed by the unity of purpose displayed by his supporters behind the movement, which showed that they are determined to take back the country from bad governance.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, August 14, 2022, Obi said, “To the millions of young people in our country who have continued to advance the cause of our OBIdient Movement, I say Thank you.

“To our OBIdient Family in Calabar, Cross River State; your show of love and solidarity to the movement yesterday have added so much courage and greater zeal to our common mission.

“United together, we will take back our country from bad governance, and institute true and diligent leadership and sustainable development.

“It is our journey, and we will never labour in vain. Nigeria’s Democracy must survive. -PO”.

Pulse reported that the presidential candidate expressed his gratitude over the warm reception he was treated to at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Obi, who made his maiden appearance at the Redemption Camp, joined other worshippers on the fifth day of the convention at RCCG international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Lagos State to host Education Summit

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad, upgrades him to Special Assistant

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad, upgrades him to Special Assistant

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

I'll have no problem if Peter Obi becomes president- APC's Akeredolu