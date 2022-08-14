RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm humbled - Peter Obi reacts on warm reception at Redemption City

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Peter Obi said the reception he received at the Redemption Camp on Friday night was herwarming.

Peter Obi at Redemption Camp on Friday, August 12, 2022. [PM News]
Peter Obi at Redemption Camp on Friday, August 12, 2022. [PM News]

Pulse reported that the former Anambra State Governor received rousing cheers at Pastor Enoch Adeboye-led RCCG convention on the night of Friday, August 12, 2022.

The event: Obi, who made his maiden appearance at the Redemption Camp, joined other worshippers on the fifth day of the convention at RCCG international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The programme, themed, “Perfect Jubilee” began on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will last through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Welcoming Obi to the convention, the announcer said, “We welcome to the Redemption Camp for the first time Mr. Peter Obi.”

Others welcomed and introduced are: the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke; the National Superintendent of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and National Treasurer of the PFN, Reverend Sam Aboyeji; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is represented by his wife.

Obi reacts: Reacting to the reception on his Twitter page on Saturday, August 13, 2022, the frontline presidential candidate revealed that he was humbled by worshippers at the RCCG.

Obi wrote, “Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at the RCCG Convention was a special experience of joy, strength and love for me.

“I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren. -PO”.

Similar visit: Recall that the frontline presidential candidate had received a similar reception when he visited Pastor Paul Enenche's Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Pulse also reported that Obi and other dignitaries joined other worshippers on the night to pray for peace and security of the country.

Thousands of worshippers had thronged the church for its Mid-Year Praise and Worship Night, to seek the face of God over the state of security and other challenges facing the country.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm humbled - Peter Obi reacts on warm reception at Redemption City

I'm humbled - Peter Obi reacts on warm reception at Redemption City

2023: Obi, Tinubu, others to pay N10m for campaign posters in Anambra

2023: Obi, Tinubu, others to pay N10m for campaign posters in Anambra

I remain LP’s governorship candidate in Plateau – Margif

I remain LP’s governorship candidate in Plateau – Margif

Minister threatens to sanction Chinese company over rail contract

Minister threatens to sanction Chinese company over rail contract

Police arrest 4 suspected carjackers terrorising residents of Lagos

Police arrest 4 suspected carjackers terrorising residents of Lagos

Police committed to strengthening evidence-based investigation - CP

Police committed to strengthening evidence-based investigation - CP

616 PDP members defect to APC in Gombe

616 PDP members defect to APC in Gombe

Works Minister assures timely completion of road projects nationwide

Works Minister assures timely completion of road projects nationwide

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested