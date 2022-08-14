I'm humbled - Peter Obi reacts on warm reception at Redemption City

Pulse reported that the former Anambra State Governor received rousing cheers at Pastor Enoch Adeboye-led RCCG convention on the night of Friday, August 12, 2022.

The event: Obi, who made his maiden appearance at the Redemption Camp, joined other worshippers on the fifth day of the convention at RCCG international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The programme, themed, “Perfect Jubilee” began on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will last through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Welcoming Obi to the convention, the announcer said, “We welcome to the Redemption Camp for the first time Mr. Peter Obi.”

Others welcomed and introduced are: the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke; the National Superintendent of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and National Treasurer of the PFN, Reverend Sam Aboyeji; the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is represented by his wife.

Obi reacts: Reacting to the reception on his Twitter page on Saturday, August 13, 2022, the frontline presidential candidate revealed that he was humbled by worshippers at the RCCG.

Obi wrote, “Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at the RCCG Convention was a special experience of joy, strength and love for me.

“I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren. -PO”.

Similar visit: Recall that the frontline presidential candidate had received a similar reception when he visited Pastor Paul Enenche's Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Pulse also reported that Obi and other dignitaries joined other worshippers on the night to pray for peace and security of the country.