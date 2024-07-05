'I'm still on the fence' - Peter Obi refuses to take sides in Labour Party family feud

Obi stated this on Thursday, July 4, at the Labour House in Abuja after meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Transition Committee.

The committee, under the leadership of former NLC President Abdulwaheed Omar, was established by the NLC Political Commission to spearhead the party's reform following the NLC's decision to oppose Julius Abure's re-election as National Chairman two months ago, keeping the public informed about the party's reform process.

Recall that on Tuesday, June 25, Obi also met with Abure shortly after scores of NLC supporters stormed the LP secretariat to protest Abure's re-election as the party's national chairman.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a strong ally of Peter Obi, also criticised Abure's leadership, stating that he no longer recognises the party.

When asked by pressmen about being accused of being on the fence, Obi said, "I'm still on the fence. From that fence, I'll resolve it."

"It will be very amicably resolved. Remember, today, you're talking about the Labour Party. I'm sure in 2019, the Labour Party was an issue because it didn't have a presidential candidate," he added.

Obi unfazed by external force interference

Obi was also unfazed by talks that external forces were fueling the party's crisis.

"Whichever forces that are involved will resolve it. External and internal, we will amicably resolve this to the greater interest of Nigerians, not just the Labour Party.

"We will start caring about what concerns Nigerians. Nigerians do not expect us as politicians to be preoccupied by party wranglings. They want us to be preoccupied with issues affecting Nigerians, such as their health, their children's education, food, and pulling people out of poverty.