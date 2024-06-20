ADVERTISEMENT
'Labour Party is not impressing me' — Peter Obi campaigner Kenneth Okonkwo

Segun Adeyemi

Peter Obi's campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, also hinted at exiting the Labour Party.

He stated this during a recent interview with an online TV platform.

“Any party that is not visibly committed to the welfare of Nigerians will most likely not see me there. I don’t rule out going back to anything because change is constant,” he said.

The Nollywood star has been at loggerheads with the party leadership in recent times following the outcome of its national working committee congress, which saw Barrister Julius Abure re-elected as the party chairman.

He doubled down on cases of lack of integrity and transparency that have recently shrouded the party.

Okonkwo, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not ruled out the possibility of a return, hinting at the potential for a shift in his political affiliation.

He clarified that change is constant and that “Never” belongs to God, not man.

The Labour Party chieftain also clarified that his return to APC isn’t imminent as the party is still treading on the ill trajectory that led him to leave them in the first place.

In 2022, the Nollywood actor turned politician left the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the party's choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

A month after his departure, he joined the Labour Party (LP) and pledged to support Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra, in his presidential campaign.

Full interview below:

Segun Adeyemi

