Peter Obi reacts to report of 2027 presidential ambition

The former Anambra State governor's reaction was contained in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 15, 2023, where he cleared the air on some erroneous reports about him in the media of late.

Obi said he has noticed an emerging pattern where fake media reports attributed quotes from phantom interviews and press remarks about him.

He noted two recent instances where it was reported that he's looking forward to running for office again in 2027 and another one about his purported reaction to the prospective appointees into the President Bola Tinubu government.

Describing the two claims as "Bogus," the Labour Party candidate said it's regrettable that the nation's politics have sunken to the abysmal level where the manipulation of the media space is now a trade.

"I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place.

"The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government. Both reports are bogus. Regrettably, our politics have sunken to this abysmal level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade," Obi said.

He, however, vowed not to be distracted by the manipulation of the media space, adding that he and his supporters remained focused on delivering a new Nigeria.

Obi said, "For me, I shall continue to speak on topical national issues via recognized news and media outfits. But I certainly will not concern myself with cheap distractive trolls. My focus and that of the Obidient Movement will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is POssible.

"Our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandizement, but on putting the nation on the right footing and deepening our democracy by helping to elevate and empower the downtrodden in our society.