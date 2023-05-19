Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Expressing his views on Twitter on Friday, May 19, 2023, Obi highlighted the significance of waiting for the judgment of the presidential election tribunal before attributing legitimacy.

Obi's tweet read, "There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken's call to APC's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 16, 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law."

Pulse had earlier reported that Blinken initiated a call to Tinubu while the President-elect was in France, expressing his commitment to strengthening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

During their conversation, Blinken reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing the partnership between the two nations under the incoming administration of Tinubu.

The telephone exchange between the US Secretary of State and the President-elect has sparked concerns from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

Atiku reacts to Blinken's call to Tinubu

Pulse also reports that Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting Tinubu's victory at the tribunal, also criticised the assurances of bilateral cooperation offered by the Secretary of State, citing contradictions with the United States' previous position on Nigeria's general election.