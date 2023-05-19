The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Ima Elijah

Obi emphasises importance of awaiting verdict of presidential election tribunal before recocnising Tinubu's win.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Recommended articles

Expressing his views on Twitter on Friday, May 19, 2023, Obi highlighted the significance of waiting for the judgment of the presidential election tribunal before attributing legitimacy.

Obi's tweet read, "There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken's call to APC's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 16, 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse had earlier reported that Blinken initiated a call to Tinubu while the President-elect was in France, expressing his commitment to strengthening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

During their conversation, Blinken reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing the partnership between the two nations under the incoming administration of Tinubu.

The telephone exchange between the US Secretary of State and the President-elect has sparked concerns from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

Atiku disappointed in US over Secretary Blinken's call with Tinubu. [File]
Atiku disappointed in US over Secretary Blinken's call with Tinubu. [File] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse also reports that Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting Tinubu's victory at the tribunal, also criticised the assurances of bilateral cooperation offered by the Secretary of State, citing contradictions with the United States' previous position on Nigeria's general election.

Abubakar referred to a statement earlier issued by the US government on March 2, in which they acknowledged the complaints and frustrations expressed by some Nigerians regarding the conduct of the presidential election and the technical flaws in the voting process.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Tinubu to return to Nigeria on Sunday

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

Court declares votes for Alex Otti, other LP candidates in Abia, Kano as wasted votes

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration