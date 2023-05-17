US Secretary Blinken calls Tinubu to promise strong collaboration with Nigeria
President-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29, 2023.
Recommended articles
Blinken, in a statement by U.S. State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said he called the president-elect on Tuesday to discuss issues of interest.
The secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under president-elect Tinubu's tenure.
He also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth with the president-elect.
President-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29, 2023.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng