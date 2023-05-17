The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US Secretary Blinken calls Tinubu to promise strong collaboration with Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

President-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

Bola Tinubu is set to become Nigeria's next president [Chatham House]
Bola Tinubu is set to become Nigeria's next president [Chatham House]

Recommended articles

Blinken, in a statement by U.S. State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said he called the president-elect on Tuesday to discuss issues of interest.

The secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under president-elect Tinubu's tenure.

He also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth with the president-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

President-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal

LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal

Tinubu rejects Atiku’s live broadcast request

Tinubu rejects Atiku’s live broadcast request

US Secretary Blinken calls Tinubu to promise strong collaboration with Nigeria

US Secretary Blinken calls Tinubu to promise strong collaboration with Nigeria

'There is nothing like a warning strike,' FG warns doctors to keep working

'There is nothing like a warning strike,' FG warns doctors to keep working

Buhari not responsible for high inflation - Presidency

Buhari not responsible for high inflation - Presidency

How hoodlums gunned down 2 US embassy staff, set their bodies ablaze in Anambra

How hoodlums gunned down 2 US embassy staff, set their bodies ablaze in Anambra

Okowa presents ₦71bn 2023 supplementary budget for Delta

Okowa presents ₦71bn 2023 supplementary budget for Delta

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti