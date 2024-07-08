ADVERTISEMENT
'Peter Obi has been squeaky clean,' ex-governor's spokesman Tanko replies Sowore

Segun Adeyemi

Tanko noted that if Sowore's message and plans for Nigerians had resonated well with them, they would simply gone for him instead of Obi.

Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore.


In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigerian, Tanko responded to this claim made by Omoyele Sowore, the presidential flag-bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Sowore, who spoke to Pulse Nigeria earlier in June, revealed that he had a general disdain for dishonest politicians, and he categorised Obi as one of them.

He said, "I have a general disdain for the dishonesty of Nigerian politicians. I have disdain for lacklustre performance, and whenever anybody then comes up as a politician or who wants to run Nigeria, they come with this fraudulent packaging.

"I and Sahara Reporters also found out that Peter Obi was building substandard hospitals and never built schools, as it later revealed. He was investing state money in his private business and carrying money in cash to Appap. One of which was N250 million, and the police arrested them (Peter Obi) and found out that he was stealing money.

"All these things are on Sahara Reporters now. So if some people now go and repackage Obi and claim that he is going to help Nigeria work, and I say to them my full chest that this is a packaged fraud, and you get upset about that, that is not my problem."

Mr Peter Obi


Reacting to Sowore's assertions, Tanko told our correspondent that allegations against his principal are not verifiable.

"Well, just like I said, he (Sowore) must have his own reasons for making those particular reasons.

"And if there are verifiable facts about fraudulent activity about Peter Obi, let's have it on the front burner," Tanko said.

He further stated that many attempts had been made to undermine Obi's integrity and personality, but he continued to prove doubters wrong and remained 'squeaky clean.'

"I always watch cartoons, and people usually look for Peter Obi minuses. They went through his wardrobe; they saw nothing.

"They went under his pants; there was nothing. On his cap, there was nothing. So, the man has been squeaky clean in a way.

"But what he probably means, if he's saying that repackaged fraud, is probably deceit of the people. The people feel, the people see, the people hear. And they know.

"Don't think that people are deaf and dumb. They are seeing, they know what they want. If today they want Omoyele Sowore, they will go for him," he added.

Tanko noted that if Sowore's message and plans for Nigerians had resonated well with them, they would simply gone for him instead of Obi.

"But they opted for a Peter Obi because they preferred the messages that Peter Obi was saying. So probably, the messaging must be changed in a different direction," he said.

Segun Adeyemi





