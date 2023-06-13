Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci on Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci, widely known for her culinary prowess, achieved an incredible feat that has captured the attention and admiration of people around the world.

In a tweet addressed to Hilda Baci's official Twitter handle, @hildabacicooks, Peter Obi expressed his admiration for her achievement and hailed her determination and vision. He stated, "Congratulations to you Hilda Baci @hildabacicooks on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual. You believed in your vision, you persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history and have brought great honor to our nation."

Peter Obi continued his message by emphasising the significance of Hilda Baci's victory, which serves as an inspiration to millions of people worldwide.

The 27-year-old Nigerian chef completed the longest cooking marathon in history by putting in an extraordinary effort cheered by millions of Nigerians.