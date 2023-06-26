ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi tells Tinubu's government to fight drug abuse among youths

Ima Elijah

Obi highlights leadership failure, poverty, and unemployment as main factors contributing to drug abuse among Nigerian youths

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

He emphasised that the country's leadership failure, high poverty and frustration levels, peer-group pressure, and rampant unemployment were among the primary factors fueling the alarming rise in substance abuse.

Obi underscored the dire health consequences resulting from drug addiction, describing an epidemic of mental health issues and incidents of suicidal behavior among the youth population.

While commending the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in combating drug abuse, Obi called on the federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, to take additional measures to rescue the country's youths, who are a crucial component of the productive workforce, from further descending into the clutches of drug addiction.

The presidential candidate noted the need to avoid stigmatising individuals already struggling with drug addiction and emphasied the importance of implementing preventive measures to safeguard more people from falling victim to this deadly menace. Obi asserted that by gradually eliminating this societal ill, the nation could pave the way for a "New Nigeria" anchored on the youth population's potential and productivity.

"We must ensure that our youths are free from all forms of drug abuse and trafficking in illicit substances," stated Obi, underscoring the importance of actively addressing the issue.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

