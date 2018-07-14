People living with disabilities vote in Ekiti elections

news

People living with disabilities, PWD joined hundreds of Ekiti people that trooped out to vote in the state's governorship election.

Situation Room reported two different PWD joining hundreds of people in the state to cast their vote.

In Ado Ekiti, polling unit 001 at Ado D Ijigbo ward witnessed a disabled Ekiti indigene casting her vote among the crowd.

The woman was allowed to get to the front in other to cast her vote though her vote was open for many to see because there was no structure to climb up to the voting booth.

In another scene, another woman was spotted going to her polling centre to cast her vote.

The accreditation and voting began early in many local governments in Ekiti on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Party agents fight in Ado Ekiti

In the same vein, party agents in a ward in Ado Ekiti got physical after a misunderstanding that led to another violence.

A party agent reportedly poured acid on a fellow agent after a misunderstanding in Ward 001 of Udi in Ado Ekiti.