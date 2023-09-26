ADVERTISEMENT
PDP’s Jandor rejects tribunal ruling, party re-examining verdict

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the tribunal declared the petition against Gov. Sanwo-Olu as dead on arrival.

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran(aka Jandor) [Credit:Google]
Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran(aka Jandor) [Credit:Google]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal declared as dead on arrival, the petition by Adediran against Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election. The tribunal held that evidence before it showed that the petition lacked merit.

Adediran had contended that Sanwo-Olu was wrongfully nominated and sponsored by his party, the All Progressives Party (APC) and, therefore, was not qualified for the election.

Reacting, Adediran, in a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, expressed displeasure over the ruling of the Justice Arum Ashom-led 3 man tribunal.

Adediran said: “it is quite unfortunate that the tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the credible and convincing evidence presented by his legal team on the non-qualifications of the APC and the Labour Party candidates in the election.”

Adediran posited that the decision of the tribunal did not reflect the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral act 2022 on issues bothering on qualification of a candidate in an election.

He, however, assured the residents of the state that Lagos PDP would study the judgment and decide on the next step to be taken.

“This is not the end of the electoral process, it is just another stage. We will study the judgment and take decisions in the best interest of Lagos residents” he added.

Similarly, the Lagos State PDP said that the party would strategise after examining the ruling. Alhaji Hakeem Amode, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Lagos State also said in a statement that the party would know the next step after collecting the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

Amode noted: “We urge our dedicated supporters to stay calm and abstain from any activities that may disrupt the harmony and order of our society.

“As a party, we are committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the judgment upon receipt of the Certified True Copy, and subsequently, we will issue precise directives to our legal team.

“The tenets of democracy are at the core of our party’s values, and we remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive society that serves the interests of all its citizens.

“We firmly believe that the appropriate avenue for addressing our concerns is through the legal process.”

According to him, the party remains unwavering in it’s resolve to pursue the case until it reaches a just and lawful resolution.

“Our party is steadfast in its dedication to serving the populace to the fullest extent should the opportunity arise,” Amode added.

PDP's Jandor rejects tribunal ruling, party re-examining verdict

