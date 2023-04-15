PDP’s Agboworin beats Lam-Adesina of APC to clinch Oyo House of Reps seat

Agboworin, a current occupant of the seat, was declared elected after he polled 28,111 votes to win the supplementary election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Olley of the University of Ibadan, announced Agboworin as the winner at the ancient Mapo Hall Collation Centre in Ibadan.

“Today, April 15, 2023. I, Prof. Benjamin Olley, hereby announce that Abass Agboworin of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declare the winner of the supplementary election into Ibadan North- East/South-East Federal Constituency of Oyo state,” Olley said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agboworin won the election ahead of his closed contender, Adedapo Lam-Adesina, son of the late former Governor, Lam Adesina.