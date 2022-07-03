RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP will win 2023 election despite internal crisis, says candidate

Mr Ifedayo Adedipe, Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the crisis rocking the party will not stop it from winning the 2023 general elections.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (middle) raises the hands of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (right) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (left) as President and Vice Presidential candidates of the party.
The senatorial candidate is optimistic that the crisis trailing the opposition party after its presidential primary election will soon be resolved.

Adedipe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

According to him, PDP will win resoundingly in Ondo Central Senatorial district due to poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“I have never believed and still not believe in incumbency factor because the so called ruling party has no good record that can secure them victory.

“So, it’s left for the electorate to decide if their lives are better off; better secured or united under the ruling party.

“I count on good sense of our people and I think I am optimistic of winning the forthcoming election for Ondo Central Senatorial district,” he said.

Speaking on the picking of Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Adedipe, who described Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as one of the strong pillars of PDP, called on the party leadership to manage post primary election crisis properly and ensure he is well treated.

“This is an internal crisis and nobody can dispute the good performance of Gov. Wike, his resoluteness and charismatic. So, if he fell poorly treated; I believe the leadership needs to address the issue wisely.

“Wike is a rocket party leader because when others ran away, he was there. So, it is natural to feel that he has been badly treated and if you ask me, I fell he has not been well treated in the post primary election arrangements.

“But we still have some months to the general elections and the matter will be resolved,” he said.

