Democracy Day: Tinubu recalls how MKO Abiola fought for his mandate

Ima Elijah

Tinubu lauded the late MKO Abiola for his refusal to surrender his rightful mandate.

MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election [Guardian]
Tinubu lauded the late MKO Abiola for his refusal to surrender his rightful mandate, a principled stance that ultimately cost him his life while in military detention.

During his speech, President Tinubu paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Chief MKO Abiola, emphasising his unwavering dedication and selflessness in upholding the ideals of democracy. Tinubu acknowledged Abiola's immense sacrifice, describing him as the custodian of the sacred mandate that was cruelly annulled.

"He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolised in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President," stated the Nigerian president, his words resonating with the audience.

It is worth noting that President Tinubu's predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, previously declared 12 June as Nigeria's Democracy Day. Furthermore, Buhari posthumously honored MKO Abiola with Nigeria's highest accolade, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), recognising his significant contributions to the nation.

Ima Elijah

