The PDP alleged that APC thugs killed four of its members and also injured many others in several parts of Kano.

According to Vanguard, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement issued to newsmen, also said that security agents loyal to APC unleashed mayhem on voters.

Ologbondiyan told newsmen that PDP has evidence of massive ballot stuffing by APC supporters.

The statement reads: “Evidence abounds of how APC thugs attacked and unleashed terror on PDP members during which four of our members where feared killed and many more injured. APC thugs violated the secrecy of the ballot process, beat up and chased away supporters of the PDP after which they engaged in massive ballot stuffing for the APC.

“In other areas in Kano, aliens imported by the APC attempted to participate in the election and attacked journalists and observers who attempted to raise issues on the infraction.

“In the face of this unrelenting aggression by the APC, the PDP directs its formation in the state to immediately activate our legitimate defence mechanism to protect our members and supporters in Kano state.

“The PDP calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the international community and all lovers of democracy in Nigeria to rise in condemnation of the APC’s resort to violence in Kano, knowing the volatile nature of the state.

“Furthermore, the PDP has taken stock of all the aggressions in Kano and will use all legitinate means to ensure that all those who perpetuated violence against our members are lawfully tracked down and brought to book.”

APC reacts

The chairman of APC in Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas has dismissed PDP’s allegations describing them as untrue and unfounded.

Abbas said PDP’s claim is targeted at denting the image of the party and the Kano state government.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) thugs also attacked journalists covering the supplementary election in the state.