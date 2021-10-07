RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP rejects FG's plan to declare state of emergency in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned against contemplations of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra state ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

Kola Ologbondiyan (Thisday)
Kola Ologbondiyan (Thisday)

The party gave the caution in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The party said that the Federal Government has the power to maintain peace in Anambra, before, during and after the state election.

The PDP held that the reported move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state was a ploy to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate.

The party said its demand was predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra was contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process.

“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.

“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly,” the party stated.

The PDP also urged the people of Anambra state to remain calm and take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots to derail the state electoral process in an inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Ladies and gentlemen: 5 facts about orgasm you probably didn't know

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Trending

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Mrs. Cynthia Nwala was beaten to a pulp in Rivers (Vanguard)

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

Northern lawmakers visit Tinubu in London, endorse him for president

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; members of the House of Representatives from the north in London.. (Punch)