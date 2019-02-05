The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on voters not to allow those it described as the ‘cabal’ to impose President Buhari on Nigerians for another four years.

The party said this in a statement issued by Lere Olayinka, the spokesman of the Atiku/Obi PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti, while reacting to a comment reportedly made by the President on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

According to Daily Post, Buhari told supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Ekiti state that he assumed office in 2005.

His reportedly said “I assure you that we are conscious of the promise we made, when we came into office in 2005.”

Enemies of Nigeria

Olayinka said those calling for Buhari to rule for another four years are enemies of Nigeria.

Olayinka said “Nigerians must not allow the cabal to impose calamity on the country for another four years.

“They knew even in 2015 that President Buhari lacked both mental and physical capacity to run any business venture and that explained why he could not cause his cows to increase from 150 for 12 years.

“For a President who went to Delta State to present flag to his party’s governorship candidate as Presidential, Senatorial and gubernatorial candidate and said in Ekiti State today that he assumed office in 2015, no lover of Nigeria will still be talking about his re-election.

“If he cannot remember when he assumed office, can he remember his responsibilities as a President? Can he remember the insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country? Can he remember that a bag of rice that he met at N7,000 is now N21,000?

ALSO READ: "Buhari is not an orator," Osinbajo says

“Nigerians must therefore rise to save the country from the cabal whose only interest is to hold on to power, using a glaringly weak brain President.”

“The only reason the cabal running the country want him (Buhari) to remain in office is to guarantee their 2023 presidential ambition and access to the national treasury,” he added.

Recently, the President, while presenting the APC flag to the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru, referred to the flagbearer as “presidential candidate”.