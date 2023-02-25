ADVERTISEMENT
PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa
Atiku is one of the frontrunners to win the election.
The former vice-president voted at his polling unit at Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
