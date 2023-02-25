ADVERTISEMENT
PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa

Samson Toromade

Atiku is one of the frontrunners to win the election.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar
PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar
Recommended articles

The former vice-president voted at his polling unit at Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa

INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA

2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs

Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi

Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina

Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

INEC bans mobile phones, photographic devices in voting cubicle

Results of elections will be declared in record time - INEC

