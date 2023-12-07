ADVERTISEMENT
PDP, NNPP, SDP, 4 other parties form coalition to 'strengthen Nigeria’s democracy'

Bayo Wahab

The National Chairman of the SDP said the coalition is worried about the decisions of the judiciary on election matters.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso are the national leaders of the PDP and the NNPP respectively. [Channels TV]
According to ThePunch, the movement tagged the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties was formed at the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party, in Abuja on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The formation of the coalition comprising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Peoples Allied Movement (PAM), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), was attended by leaders of the political parties.

While speaking on the essence of the coalition, Shehu Gabam, the National Chairman of the SDP, said the movement is worried about the decisions of the judiciary on election matters.

Gabam said, “We looked into the issue of the judiciary. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man if it still stands.

“We are worried about the level of instability the country is going through. If you look at recent developments in Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kano, and Plateau states, it is very clear that the judiciary must exercise extreme caution with some of its decisions.

“The judiciary should strengthen their conviction towards delivering judgments that can stand the test of time. They should not allow we politicians to infiltrate their rank, sanity, and capacity to deliver judgments that are internationally sound and can be recognised.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, represented by Setonji Koshoedo, the acting National Secretary of the party, expressed conviction that the coalition would offer a stronger opposition to the ruling APC.

Corroborating Koshoedo’s submission, the National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu said the coalition was formed to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, adding that the ruling party stifled opposition parties.

