PDP must apologise to Tinubu for 'undemocratic' comment - Keyamo

This comes following claims by the PDP that the former Lagos State Governor was desperate to become president by hook or crook.

The opposition party said this in a statement by its Presidential Campaign Management Committee spokesperson, Dino Melaye.

Melaye said a man who played dumb when asked critical questions on governance, suddenly roared into vibrancy threatening to snatch power.

Melaye's words: “The desperation of Tinubu to be President of Nigeria at all cost, by all means, and by crook and hook, was eloquently evidenced in his charge during his woeful outing in London.

“How else will power be snatched through the ballot box if not a resort to violence, electoral violation, and other unorthodox methods of grabbing power.”

Keyamo demands apology: However, replying to the PDP accusation, Keyamo said the main opposition party was devising a plot to bring down Tinubu through unnecessary tactics.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment described the PDP statement as “unnecessary scare-mongering tactics and crass vituperations”, stressing, “This is what they employed and engaged in before the 2019 election which led to their crushing defeat.”

Keyamo added that, “Instead of concentrating on the disaster presently ravaging their party and praying to God to just survive as a going entity after the 2023 elections, we are confronted by such irresponsible statement.”

He insisted that the APC presidential flag-bearer was a thoroughbred democrat and one of the major architects of the democracy the PDP and Nigerians enjoyed today.

Keyamo's words: “He should be the very last of the presidential candidates to be accused of undemocratic conduct or underhand dealings in the electoral process.

“These same characters who issued the statement were behind the poor showing of the PDP in 2019.

“They are doing the same thing the same way again and expect a different result. With a disjointed party, divided governors and a comatose campaign, the PDP should realise the game is up. They are already finding excuses for their defeat.”