The PDP in a statement on Thursday, August 3, 2023, said Ganduje’s appointment is a confirmation that the ruling party is “a putrid party of embezzlers and charlatans.”

The statement signed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also described the APC as a party of “bribe takers and treasury looters.”

“By appointing Ganduje, notoriously referred to as ‘Gandollar’ by Nigerians over the infamous video of him barefacedly stuffing his gown with US dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, further validates that the APC is a putrid party of embezzlers and charlatans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders. The PDP invites Nigerians to note that only last month, a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed that the content of the 2017 ‘Gandollar’ viral video was not doctored,” the PDP said.

Similarly, Tanko Yakasai, the spokesman for Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council condemned the appointment of the former Governor of Kano State, saying the APC lacks credibility.

“When you have somebody who has a lot of credibility issues hanging on his neck, what good will he bring? In fact, as we speak today, Ganduje is almost being chased out of Kano because of the atrocities he committed in the state. I am from Kano. Is this the same person the APC is making its own national chairman? Come on, they can do better,” he said.