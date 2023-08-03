Breaking news:
Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

Bayo Wahab

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State as National Secretary.

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]
Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party elected Ganduje as the party chairman at its 12th meeting on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Speaking after his election, the immediate past governor of Kano State thanked President Bola Tinubu and promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

Details later…

