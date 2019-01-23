The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke and prosecute other leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), "who have been openly indicted of corruption".

Lawal was accused of awarding a Northeast grass clearing contract to a company he owns, and was fired.

Oke was also fired after the agency he lead was linked to millions of dollars in cash discovered in a plush apartment in highbrow Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a statement made available to journalists by its spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party says " by singling out Babachir Lawal and Ayodele Oke for prosecution, while providing official cover to numerous other indicted APC leaders and persons close to him, President Buhari has further confirmed that he is indeed partisan and insincere in prosecuting the anti-corruption fight".

The statement adds that "the fact that, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. President had to give his nod before Babachir and Oke could be prosecuted, also goes to further confirm that President Buhari has annexed the system and directly determines who is prosecuted and who is spared.

"The PDP therefore challenges President Buhari to immediately order the prosecution of all APC leaders, particularly members of his Presidential Campaign Council, beginning with the APC factional National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the campaign Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, other directors and zonal coordinators, who have allegations of corruption hanging on their necks.

"Mr. President should also immediately order the prosecution of the former aide to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mr. Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.

"In the same vein, he should also order the prosecution of Mrs. Amina Mohammed, who while being paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), last year stated in public that persons close to President Buhari were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under the official cover of the Buhari Presidency.

"President Buhari should also order an open inquest into alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to the Buhari Presidency in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.

"He is also invited to order an investigation into allegations that persons close to him and serving in his Presidency took N500 million as bribe to reduce the fine imposed on a telecommunication company operating in the country, from N1.03 trillion to N330 billion.

"Furthermore, we challenge President Buhari to allow an inquest into the N14 trillion looted oil money under his watch, as detailed in the NNPC leaked memo; the handling of the repatriated $322m that has been siphoned under the guise of sharing to the poor; the N33 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) intervention fund and the billions of naira already frittered through the ‘Tradermoni scheme’.

"Until Mr. President musters the required political will to carry out these actions, his war against corruption remains a charade".

Atiku and Buhari are the front-line candidates ahead of the presidential election and the PDP has often stated that the election is a referendum on the incumbent.