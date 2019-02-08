The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday in Abuja commended the apex court for its courage in delivering what it described as landmark judgment.

Ologbondiyan said that the judgment had saved the nation from a serious constitutional crisis that could have marred the 2019 general elections and detract from Nigeria overall electoral system.

The judgment of the Supreme Court serves as a huge lesson to politicians and political parties, to eschew impunity and always conduct their affairs in a manner that is in tandem with the provision of the law.

The courage displayed by the Supreme Court in delivering the judgment at this critical time in our national life has also restored the confidence of Nigerians in the institution of the Judiciary and our democratic order.

Ologbondiyan, however, urged PDP members across the country to continue to work hard in consolidating on the already established victory of the party in all elections, beginning with next Saturdays Presidential election.

The Justice Mohammed Dattijo-led five-man panel of justices, on Friday, upheld the annulment of the governorship primaries conducted by a faction of the Rivers state chapter of the APC.