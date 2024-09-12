Wike, Ganduje commended for intervention in Rivers APC crisis

The Forum commended this move, stating it has revitalised the party in the state.

During a press conference at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi and Alphonsus Ogar Eba, Chairman and Secretary of the Forum, respectively, expressed appreciation for Ganduje's support.

"Chief Tony Okocha's leadership has given a new lease of life to the Rivers APC, making it one of the most active and resilient chapters," Eba remarked.

APC hails Wike's impact

The Forum also recognised the role of Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, in transforming the political landscape.

"Wike's performance in terms of infrastructure, security, and human capital development has been remarkable," the Forum noted.

They extended their "deep appreciation and solidarity" to Wike for his contributions to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Executive Council.

The Forum highlighted that Rivers State was the only state in the South-South region where the APC won the 2023 Presidential Election.

They acknowledged the efforts of key figures whose support for power rotation between the North and South contributed significantly to the victory.