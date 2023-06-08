The sports category has moved to a new website.
PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologunagba said that the NWC approved the dissolution of the two states executive after extensive deliberations and consultations.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

Mr Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the decision of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)€ of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ebonyi and Ekiti States respectively to remain united and focused on the task ahead,” Ologunagba said.(

News Agency Of Nigeria

