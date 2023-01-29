PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

”The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has been drawn to a fake letter purported to have been signed by Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Eno has been suspended from the Party.

”The PDP states in clear terms that Eno remains the governorship candidate of the party in Akwa Ibom State for the 2023 general elections.

“”He is not suspended from the Party; the NWC has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such,” he said.

Ologunagba said that contrary to the claims in the fake letter, the NWC did not at any time hold any emergency meeting on any matter related to Eno.

Ologunagba added he did not at any time issue any letter to Eno on any matter whatsoever.

”Moreover, there is no issue of violation of rules around our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State either at the ward, state or national level to warrant any meeting of the NWC or any organ of our party at any level on him in that regard.

”The PDP therefore in very strong terms condemns the said fake letter which is clearly the handiwork of enemies of our party whose aim is to cause disaffection and disunity in our Party in Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

Ologunagba urged Nigerians, particularly PDP teeming members and supporters in Akwa Ibom, to disregard the said fake letter as Eno was never suspended from the party.

He said that the party’s NWC had already started an investigation into those behind the malicious letter.