ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from the purported letter of suspension of its Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno.

Pastor Umo Eno.
Pastor Umo Eno.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has been drawn to a fake letter purported to have been signed by Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Eno has been suspended from the Party.

”The PDP states in clear terms that Eno remains the governorship candidate of the party in Akwa Ibom State for the 2023 general elections.

“”He is not suspended from the Party; the NWC has no contemplation in that regard and there are no issues whatsoever to warrant such,” he said.

Ologunagba said that contrary to the claims in the fake letter, the NWC did not at any time hold any emergency meeting on any matter related to Eno.

Ologunagba added he did not at any time issue any letter to Eno on any matter whatsoever.

”Moreover, there is no issue of violation of rules around our Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State either at the ward, state or national level to warrant any meeting of the NWC or any organ of our party at any level on him in that regard.

”The PDP therefore in very strong terms condemns the said fake letter which is clearly the handiwork of enemies of our party whose aim is to cause disaffection and disunity in our Party in Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

Ologunagba urged Nigerians, particularly PDP teeming members and supporters in Akwa Ibom, to disregard the said fake letter as Eno was never suspended from the party.

He said that the party’s NWC had already started an investigation into those behind the malicious letter.

He also stated that the NWC would take firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law as well as the Constitution of the PDP.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Osun APC youths condemn PDP’s violent protest against tribunal judgment

Osun APC youths condemn PDP’s violent protest against tribunal judgment

BREAKING: CBN extends old Naira expiration deadline till February 10

BREAKING: CBN extends old Naira expiration deadline till February 10

Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity

Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity

Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi makes surprise visit to Boko Haram-ravaged Southern Borno

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?