PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has denied appointing retired Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi as the state presidential campaign Director-General.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.
“The attention of PDP in Kebbi State has been drawn to a media interview granted to pressmen by Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and published by Blueprint Newspaper in its online platform caption: PDP appoints Atiku Presidential Campaign Director General in Kebbi.

“The media interview in question conveyed to the general public particularly members of PDP in Kebbi State that Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi has been appointed as the PDP Presidential Campaign Director General in Kebbi State.

“We want to state categorically that the appointment is the pigment imagination of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

“Indeed a presidential campaign structure has been established in Kebbi State as directed by the national leadership of the party one month ago, the Campaign Council is being chaired by Dr Bello Haliru,” he said.

