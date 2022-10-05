RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis lingers on after party leaders' inconclusive meeting with Wike

Bayo Wahab

At the meeting, Wike insists on his camp's call for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

Governor Wike and members of his camp who attended the reconciliation meeting with the PDP BoT on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 (TheNation)
Governor Wike and members of his camp who attended the reconciliation meeting with the PDP BoT on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 (TheNation)

Recommended articles

The BoT delegation reportedly left Port Harcourt, after about five hours of discussion with Wike without achieving the goal of the reconciliation meeting which took place in the Rivers Government House.

The BoT members at the meeting include former Senate President and acting Chairman of BoT, Adolphus Wabara; former acting Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris and a former Governor of Enugu State, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo.

The former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun; Kabiru TanimunTuraki, SAN; Dr. Esther Uduehi, and Hajia Zainab Maina also attended the reconciliation meeting.

Wike spoke his mind again: Wike was reported to have spent most part of the meeting explaining why his camp would not back down on the call for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu to the BoT members.

The reconciliatory meeting took place two days after five aggrieved PDP governors including Wike held a meeting in Enugu where they reportedly planned to remove Ayu.

The five aggrieved governors have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar nominated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (middle) raises the hands of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (right) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (left) as President and Vice Presidential candidates of the party. (Delta State Govt)
PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (middle) raises the hands of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (right) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (left) as President and Vice Presidential candidates of the party. (Delta State Govt) Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after the meeting, Wabara said the meeting afforded the BoT the opportunity to better understand Wike’s concern, adding that their findings and position would be made known to other BoT members in Abuja.

Describing Wike as an inestimable asset to the PDP, Wabara said the governor’s infrastructural development in Rivers was already campaigning for the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Wabara said: We have been rubbing minds for the past four hours with His Excellency, the performing Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Project. But we have not concluded.

“It is always easy to destroy, but to make peace takes sometimes. But I think we are better informed. We have gotten useful information. Every point has two sides. We have been briefed by his Excellency. So, we are going back to Abuja to digest all the information we gathered from His Excellency.

“We had very frank talks. But one good thing is that this family remains one. You know, we are still under the umbrella called PDP and by the special grace of God, we will end up very victorious and we will end up in the Villa in May 2023 with his cooperation and support of other governors; four of them. I think we will make progress, no doubt about it.

“We rubbed minds and we will find a solution very soon. Presidential campaign has started; he is campaigning for the party. I will go to Abia State to campaign. There is no ballot box for me in Abuja.

“Our governor is a PDP governor. Even if he doesn’t go out to campaign, he has campaigned already with all the projects he has delivered. I am an acting chairman of the board of trustees and I do not have the exclusiveness to stand here and tell you what the board of trustees will come up with.

“We are going back and during the meeting of the Board of Trustees, that is when Nigeria will hear where the Board of Trustees stands. Since it is an advisory body, we will be there to tell the party the truth and nothing but the truth.”

On his part, Wike said the unity of the party is of utmost importance adding that it must not be endangered.

He said he and his allies would not leave the party. He pointed out that staying in the party does not mean that there are no internal issues

The governor said: “What’s important is that the house is united for the war that is coming in front. So, for me, the issues of whether they achieved peace or not today is immaterial. What is material is that PDP is united.

“What is important is to have unity, even if it takes you longer days. I think that is the message he(Wabara) is conveying.

“We have said repeatedly that we are not leaving the party. We have said so. But that does not mean that there are no internal issues that ought to be sorted out. I think what they are here for is to see how they can sort out some internal issues.”

Meanwhile, Charles Aniagwu, Atiku’s spokesperson has maintained that the rift between his principal and Governor Wike would soon be resolved.

Speaking on an AIT current affairs programme, Kakaaki, Aniagwu said Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa were fully involved in the reconciliation moves.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP crisis lingers on after party leaders' inconclusive meeting with Wike

PDP crisis lingers on after party leaders' inconclusive meeting with Wike

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Tambuwal says his administration spends N8b yearly on exam fees, school feeding

Tambuwal says his administration spends N8b yearly on exam fees, school feeding

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke

House of Reps to investigate constant collapse of national grid

House of Reps to investigate constant collapse of national grid

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu