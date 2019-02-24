The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate release of Alhaji Buba Galadima.

According to the PDP, Galadima was kidnapped by masked security operatives on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Festus Kayamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council earlier called for the elder statesman’s arrest.

It was alleged that Galadima recorded a video announcing PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the presidential elections which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Read PDP’s full statement below:

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party has been drawn to the arrest of a pro-democracy activist, Buba Galadima, by the Department of State Security.

We as a party condemn this arrest in the strongest possible terms. Buba Galadima is a patriot. His patriotism has been previously and strongly highlighted by various Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

What crime has he committed? I answer my own question and say none. Mr. Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.

The nation is currently boiling with the deaths caused by thugs of the All Progressives Congress. Not one of these thugs has been arrested by the DSS. The nation was embarrassed by drone images of bullion vans laden with cash driving into the home of the National Leader of the APC and no action has been taken by the law enforcement authorities. Yet a patriot and pro-democracy activist is arrested.

We cannot be hoodwinked by the puppeteering of the DSS by the APC. It is obviously no coincidence that the APC Presidential Campaign Council called for the arrest of Mr. Galadima at 12 noon today (Sunday the 24th of February, 2019) and the arrest was duly effected by the DSS an hour later.

This arrest is only the latest in a pattern of anti-democratic actions by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Nigeria will not be cowed. We have voted for democracy and as a nation, we will not be taken back to Egypt by the discredited blame centred anti-democratic forces who have turned a once thriving economy into the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

I call for the immediate release of Mr. Buba Galadima by the Department of State Security, even as I remind the DSS and other security agencies, that their oath of allegiance was sworn to Nigeria and not to the All Progressive Congress or President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has postponed the collation of election results to Monday, February 24, 2019, by 11:00 am.