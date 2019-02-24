The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has moved the collation of election results to Monday, February 24, 2019, by 11:00 am.

The presidential and national assembly elections held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Election marred by violence

Reports from several polling booths across the nation shows that violence was the order of the day in states like Rivers, Lagos, Kogi and many others.

Six people were killed by soldiers on election duty in Rivers state during a gun battle.

Pictures of suspected political thugs burning ballot boxes and disrupting elections in Lagos state flooded social media.

