ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP, APC trade blames on governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC candidate defeated the ruling PDP candidate in the governorship election in Sokoto State.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his predecessor, Aliyu Wamakko.
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his predecessor, Aliyu Wamakko.

Recommended articles

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the State PDP Chairman,a in a press briefing on Wednesday in Sokoto alleged that dozens of PDP supporters were detained by the Police after the elections.

He said PDP as a law abiding party with longest history of governance in Nigeria commended its teeming supporters in the state for their sustained commitment and resilience.

Goronyo said: ”The party is not unmindful of the ordeal that its teeming members are being subjected to deliberately by the leadership of the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This situation was plotted deliberately by the appointment of the Minister of Police Affairs as the Director- General of the APC Campaign Council in the state.

”We have witnessed unprecedented misuse of security to arrest, harass and intimidate our members towards undermining their freedom to exercise their franchise of voting for their preferred party.”

He alleged that three citizens were killed in Shagari Local Government Area by close associates of an APC leader during the March 18 elections.

According to him, a son of a PDP supporter, one late Armiya’u Mada was murdered in Tudun Wada area in Sokoto metropolis, while a business woman in Katami village was reportedly robbed of over 300 of grains.

”The list of those who suffered harassment, intimidation and loss of property in different parts of the state is disturbingly alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Instead of arresting and arraigning the perpetrators to face justice security is busy focusing attention on PDP supporters based on prompting by the APC leadership in the state.

”We are therefore using this medium to assure all PDP supporters and law abiding citizens in the state that these callous acts are being followed to ensure justice to the victims,” Goronyo added.

He said several complaints were made to security agencies when the breaches occurred and there was no response.

The chairman reiterated that the party was studying the circumstances, adding, ”we will soon publicise the action to be taken to address the anomaly to ensure that the right of the voters is restored.”

Reacting, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, described the allegations as a ”mere shouting usually made when a party or politician lose electrons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Achida said that the various political parties’ executives had signed a peace accord and enjoined party supporters to stay away from violent acts, stressing that those that allegedly perpetrated the evil acts were not APC supporters.

He urged the law enforcement agents to investigate the matters and also include the scenario where three persons were allegedly killed in front of Government House, Sokoto.

On the alleged Minister of Police Affairs’ misuse of power, Achida said the PDP Chairman misconstrued his position for having sided accusations.

”This is because the Minister was present during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the same capacity,” he said.

Achida said during the elections, PDP had higher votes without having accused the same Minister for intimidating voters or misuse of power as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party chairman noted that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had history of manipulating political scenarios using different mediums, stressing that the recent elections lost by his party were part of the outcomes of political deceits.

Achida commiserated with irrigation farmers over the loss experienced due to the release of water from Sokoto Rima river and urged the authorities to compensate the victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

UK rates INEC high, condemns violence during guber, assembly elections

UK rates INEC high, condemns violence during guber, assembly elections

Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Sultan declares Thursday 1st day of Ramadan

Don’t lose hope on Enugu governorship election, Nweke urges supporters

Don’t lose hope on Enugu governorship election, Nweke urges supporters

PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee

PDP dissolves its Katsina State Executive Committee

NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum, others at Lagos ports

Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

Okowa felicitates Tony Elumelu at 60

Wild jubilation erupts in Abia over Labour Party’s guber victory

Wild jubilation erupts in Abia over Labour Party’s guber victory

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Hoodlums vandalise Zamfara NBTI Centre during election victory celebrations

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election