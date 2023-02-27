ADVERTISEMENT
PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

Bayo Wahab

The party said based on the already collated results data, it remains in the lead in the election.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC. (TheNiche)
The PDP at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023, said the ruling party is creating wrong impressions to confuse the public about the February 25 presidential election.

The party said, “We are proud to inform Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party remains in the lead in the election of last weekend. It is the same thing also in the spread. We are certainly the only pan-Nigeria party today. We are the only political party that has secured the necessity 25 percent across more than 24 states in the country. No other political party has been able to cross this essential constitutional requirement.

“We have it on credible grounds that our main opponent in this election, the All Progressive Congress is mounting pressure in attempts to have their way in securing 25 percent in Imo and Ebonyi state in particular”.

“It is on the basis of this intelligence that we are calling on INEC to apply all necessary precaution before announcing procured results from these two states in particular.”

The party also accused the ruling APC of doing everything within its meant to cheat in Lagos state.

Bayo Wahab

