Oyo people are eager to receive Tinubu, Campaign DG declares

Kolawole said that the council was fully prepared for the presidential rally, assuring the people of adequate security arrangement in place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu’s presidential campaign train is expected to visit Oyo State on Tuesday.

Among those expected in Ibadan are his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; APC Governors in the South-West and PCC members.

Kolawole said that the council would not take anything for granted in terms of security, considering the porosity of the state security.

“Effort is in top gear to give Tinubu a rousing welcome in Oyo State. I can assure you that everything is set and all the critical stakeholders were carried along.

“I think everybody is set from leaders, campaign council, members and general populace. We are fully prepared.

“We are not taking anything for granted, because we are all indigenes of this state. We won’t allow anyone to hold us to ransome,” he said.

Kolawole said that they have interacted with security agencies, adding they were on the alert and up to the task.

On the party’s unity, he said that reconciliation of aggrieved members was still ongoing, adding a good number of the critical stakeholders who meant well were already with them.